Take‑Two Stock Has More GTA 6 Upside: ‘Could Monetize At 2X The Predecessor’

The Take Two Analyst

Bank of America Securities analyst Omar Dessouky reiterated a Buy rating on Take Two stock and raised the price target of $320 to $368.

The Analyst Takeaways

The success of "GTA 6" could lead to higher monetization opportunities for Take Two and its "Grand Theft Online" segment, Dessouky said in a new investor note.

"Next GTAO could monetize at 2x the predecessor, catching up to Fortnite, with potential for further upside," Dessouky said.

The analyst is raising estimates for fiscal year 2028 bookings by $900 million to $2.2 billion. The analyst assumes $60 per monthly active user on an annual basis, up from a previous estimate of $35.

"Our analysis shows GTAO currently monetizes at a significantly lower rate than other major-live service franchises (Fortnite, Call of Duty, FC Ultimate Team), and we expect the gap to narrow post-launch.”

Dessouky sees GTAO monetizing at least as well as Fortnite based on a "pay-to-progress" model, instead of just a cosmetic model that gets Fortnite $60 annually per monthly active user.

Estimates from the analyst see "GTA 6" selling 45 million units for fiscal 2027 and 25.8 million units for fiscal 2028.

With GTA V dating back to 2013, industry experts told Bank of America that Take Two may have missed the important user acquisition window to better monetize users previously.

The timing of the new game launch and the high anticipation could lead to a strong initial boost in monetization for the game.

"We think Rockstar is much better positioned to operate live-service games at scale today, with a >100 staff team dedicated to GTAO than when GTAO first launched with a 10-person team in 2013."

Take Two Stock Price Action

Take Two stock was up 1.28% to $242.64 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $187.63 to $264.78. Take Two stock is up 10.7% over the last month, but remains down 3% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo: miss.cabul va Shutterstock