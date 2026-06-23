AbbVie’s Costly Apogee Acquisition Has Long-Term Upside: Analyst

The deal comes as the largest after AbbVie acquired Botox maker Allergan for a massive $63 billion.

Zumilokibart Fits AbbVie’s Immunology Strategy

William Blair on Monday wrote, "While we do consider the nearly $11 billion price tag for an asset that will not be accretive until 2032 to be fairly expensive, the lead asset zumilokibart clearly fits within a therapeutic area where AbbVie has had commercial success for over a decade and offers the potential to further expand the company’s I&I pipeline into respiratory indications."

Analyst Matt Phipps further added that the timing of the acquisition allows AbbVie to meaningfully expand and accelerate the Phase 3

development of zumilokibart and reduce future potential royalties to Blackstone Life Sciences, and therefore, the move justifies the near-term dilution.

Zumilokibart Data Highlights Potential Blockbuster Opportunity

AbbVie highlighted that the EASI100 rate achieved with zumilokibart was high (16.5% with zumilokibart versus 3.4% with placebo), nearly approaching Rinvoq-like efficacy (EASI100 rate of 14.8% at week 16).

The mega-blockbuster potential of zumilokibart ensures the company’s I&I franchise continues to see robust growth throughout the 2030s, with longer-term upside coming from fixed-dose combinations, including with the TSLP antibody APG33.

The deal highlights investors’ confidence in the long-term outlook for the company, and hence, William Blair reiterated an Outperform rating.

In January, Apogee shared interim data from the Phase 1b trial of zumilokibart in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma.

Robust and durable suppression of FeNO, a biomarker of Type 2 inflammation that has shown the strongest correlation with exacerbations in asthma, following a single dose.

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie shares were up 2.12% at $234.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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