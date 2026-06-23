Foundations Of The Bull Case

While JPMorgan’s baseline projection for the S&P 500 sits at 7,800—a figure that actually implies lower valuation multiples—the march to 8,900 remains firmly on the table.

According to Parker, the primary engine behind the market’s current momentum is a stellar corporate earnings season that has consistently defied skeptical expectations.

“The rally that we’ve seen this year has been entirely earnings driven,” Parker told CNBC. “Even the most bullish expectations have been consistently exceeded. And we think that earnings momentum is going to continue into the end of the year.”

Sector Broadening & Tech Boom

A key catalyst for this growth is the relentless surge in technology spending, particularly capital expenditures tied to artificial intelligence (AI).

This trend has created “tremendous demand” globally, notably driving a 30% rally in emerging markets like Korea and Taiwan, where earnings growth is projected to climb 50%.

Headwinds And The Fed

While a slowdown in AI capital expenditure or rising energy prices could create friction, JPMorgan is less concerned about monetary policy tightening.

Despite market pricing shifting from three cuts to two potential rate hikes, Parker believes equity markets can withstand the pressure. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to remain “on hold” as lower energy prices begin to cool down inflation.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.96% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.61%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.88% YTD.

Meanwhile, the Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.30% higher on Monday.

In premarket on Tuesday, SPY was down 1.19%, and QQQ declined 2.53%, whereas DIA was down by 0.35%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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