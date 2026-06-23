Why Is Micron Technology Stock Falling Tuesday?

The broader technology sector also came under pressure, with Nasdaq futures down 2.44% and S&P 500 futures off 1.29%.

Sethi Says Fundamentals Will Matter After Pullback

DCLA managing partner Sharat Sethi told CNBC on Monday that Micron looks “a little bit ahead of itself” after an 800% rally over the past year. Still, he said a pullback could create an opportunity if the company’s fundamentals remain strong.

Sethi said investors should watch Micron’s earnings and guidance to see whether demand can continue for at least the next couple of years.

He said a 20% to 25% pullback could be attractive if Micron continues to hit its numbers and exceed guidance, especially if short-term traders are leaving the stock after a fast rally.

However, Sethi said investors should avoid the trade if pricing softens, capacity comes online, demand slows, or key customers stop ordering, because that would signal a fundamental change in the thesis.

Needham Raises Target As Memory Market Strengthens

Needham maintained a Buy rating on Micron and raised its price forecast to $1,550 from $500 on Monday.

The firm said the memory market has strengthened over the past 90 days, supported by solid demand, firm pricing, and limited capacity additions.

Needham also said long-term supply agreements can improve multi-year demand visibility, while AI’s growing reliance on memory can support higher valuation multiples.

Wall Street Expects Sharp Growth

Micron is scheduled to report earnings on June 24.

Analysts expect earnings of $20.20 per share, compared with $1.91 per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $35.01 billion, up from $9.30 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at about 57.2 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

Wall Street maintains a Buy consensus rating. The average analyst price forecast stands at $1,184.58. Recent analyst actions include:

Needham raised its price forecast to $1,550 on June 22 while maintaining a Buy rating.

raised its price forecast to $1,550 on June 22 while maintaining a Buy rating. Rosenblatt raised its price forecast to $1,200 on June 18 and reiterated Buy.

raised its price forecast to $1,200 on June 18 and reiterated Buy. Stifel increased its price forecast to $1,500 on June 18 while maintaining Buy.

Technical Picture Remains Strong

Despite Tuesday’s decline, Micron continues to trade well above its key moving averages. The stock remains about 13.4% above its 20-day simple moving average, 49.7% above its 50-day moving average, and 175.8% above its 200-day moving average.

The longer-term trend remains bullish. The 20-day moving average is above the 50-day moving average, while the 50-day moving average remains above the 200-day moving average following a golden cross recorded in June 2025.

Momentum indicators also remain constructive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is above its signal line, suggesting buying momentum remains intact. However, earnings results could quickly change the technical outlook.

The next major resistance level sits near the 52-week high of $1,213.56. Initial support is near the 20-day moving average around $988.04.

Benzinga Edge Signals Strong Momentum

According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Micron scores highly for momentum, quality, and growth but ranks poorly on value.

The combination suggests investors continue to favor the stock’s long-term growth outlook. However, its premium valuation could lead to larger price swings if earnings or guidance disappoint expectations.

ETF Ownership Adds Another Factor

Large inflows or outflows in those funds can result in additional buying or selling of Micron shares.

Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were down 7.24% at $1123.70 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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