Fundstrat Head of Research Tom Lee said Thursday that investors likely overreacted to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, but warned that market conditions could shift abruptly later this year and "feel very much like a bear market."

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell, Lee said markets may have misread comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh as overly hawkish.

"…we still believe later this year there is going to be an abrupt change of market conditions, one that feels very much like a bear market," Lee said. "But we don’t want to stand and call a top."

Lee said Warsh’s communication style differs significantly from previous Fed leadership and argued investors interpreted the removal of forward guidance and the dot plot too aggressively.

Forward guidance refers to the Fed’s communication about the likely future path of interest rates, which markets closely watch for policy clues.

"I think the markets took the removal of that forward guidance and even looking at those dot plots as a hawkish pivot," Lee said. "But… it’s actually a very markets-friendly view."

Fed Panic Or Overreaction?

Markets sold off sharply Wednesday after Warsh’s first press conference as Fed chair, when policymakers held rates at 3.50%-3.75% but signaled a growing bias toward another rate hike later this year.

Warsh also deemphasized the Fed’s dot plot and announced five task forces to review Fed communications, data sources and the inflation framework, signaling a broader shift in how the central bank evaluates economic conditions.

By Thursday, however, U.S. stocks had largely rebounded. The S&P 500 climbed back above 7,500 while the Nasdaq 100 rallied as investors reassessed the Fed’s message and broader risk sentiment improved.

Lee said that rebound supports his thesis that the initial market reaction was overdone.

"So I think overall, it’s actually quite a dovish meeting," he said.

Four Risks Ahead

Despite near-term optimism, Lee outlined several risks that could trigger a sharp correction later this year.

First, he said markets may eventually struggle with uncertainty as Warsh reshapes the Fed’s framework.

"The SpaceX IPO was very successful," Lee said. "But that’s going to unlock later this year in phases along with the IPO of Anthropic and OpenAI."

Third, Lee flagged supply-chain risks tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes. Recent disruptions there have renewed concerns over oil and shipping vulnerabilities.

Finally, Lee said a correction may come when speculative capital begins to dry up.

"I don’t have any sense that investors are that bullish yet," he said. "So to me, I don’t think that fourth piece is in place yet."

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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