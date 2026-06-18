Driven by market share gains and internal efficiency improvements, the company achieved higher-than-expected retail gross profit per unit in the quarter, improving its earnings profile, according to Needham.

The CarMax Analyst: Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The CarMax Thesis: The company indicated that unit growth was driven by pricing, while citing this as a one-time lever "with no longer-term plans to sacrifice margins for growth," Pierce said in the note.

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CarMax’s kickstart in unit growth in the first quarter supports an improved GPU outlook, with improved efficiencies expected to drive competitive pricing starting in fiscal 2028, the analyst stated.

"Against relatively easy retail unit comparisons through the remainder of FY27, the setup for positive comps appears favorable if current pricing, marketing and conversion initiatives continue to gain traction," he further wrote.

Pierce expressed concerns around:

The analyst further wrote, "The core debate remains unresolved: can KMX show evidence of durable, profitable unit growth?"

KMX Price Action: Shares of CarMax had risen by 4.03% to $49.34 at the time of publication on Thursday.

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