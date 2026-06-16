The stock is also drawing support ahead of its June 24 earnings report. After Monday’s sharp rally, Tuesday’s premarket move suggests investors remain confident as they await the next major catalyst.

Earnings In Focus

Micron is scheduled to report earnings on June 24. Wall Street expects earnings of $19.63 per share, up from $1.91 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $34.43 billion, compared with $9.30 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at 51.3 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation. Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $990.42.

On June 15, TD Cowen analyst Krish Sankar maintained a Buy rating and raised his price forecast to $1,500 from $660, citing a structural shift in AI-driven memory demand.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Sankar said AI-related memory demand continues to outpace supply, supporting stronger pricing and earnings power for longer than in past cycles.

He also pointed to strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), rising AI infrastructure spending, and durable DRAM pricing as key drivers of the bullish outlook.

RBC Capital analyst Srini Pajjuri also reiterated an Outperform rating and increased his price forecast to $1,200 from $525 on Monday. Wolfe Research maintained its Outperform rating and raised its price forecast to $1,250 on June 11.

Technical Analysis

Micron remains in a powerful long-term uptrend. The stock trades 22.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 61.6% above its 50-day SMA, and 189.2% above its 200-day SMA. Those wide gaps highlight the strength of the current momentum.

The moving average structure also remains bullish. The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following a golden cross formed in June 2025.

However, momentum has begun to cool. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. That suggests buying momentum has slowed, even as the broader uptrend remains intact.

Micron is also trading above its previous 52-week high of $1,097.47. Holding above that former resistance level could reinforce the current breakout, while any pullback will likely be measured against the stock’s rising moving averages.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 2.97% at $1,120.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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