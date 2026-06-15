Intellia's One-Time Gene Editing Therapy Gains Ground Against Rivals In Rare Swelling Disorder

HAE is a rare genetic disorder that causes recurrent and unpredictable swelling attacks.

The company on Saturday presented the data during a late-breaking session at the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology Annual Congress 2026, while the results were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Lonvo-Z Meets Key Secondary Endpoints In HAELO Study

The latest data build on previously announced results showing that the study met its primary endpoint.

During the efficacy evaluation period from weeks five through 28, patients treated with lonvo-z experienced an 87% reduction in mean monthly HAE attacks compared with those receiving placebo.

Researchers also reported that 62% of patients in the lonvo-z group remained both attack-free and therapy-free throughout the six-month evaluation period, compared with 11% of patients in the placebo arm. The difference met a key secondary endpoint with statistical significance.

Safety Profile Remains Favorable

According to Intellia, lonvo-z demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability across the study.

All treatment-emergent adverse events observed during the primary observation period were classified as mild or moderate. The company reported no serious adverse events among patients receiving lonvo-z.

Analyst Compares To Recently Approved HAE Treatments

Lonvo-z, previously known as NTLA-2002, is designed as a one-time, in vivo CRISPR gene-editing therapy. The treatment aims to permanently reduce kallikrein levels by inactivating the KLKB1 gene following a single dose.

In an investor note on Monday, William Blair wrote, "Additional data on lonvo-z presented at EAACI further substantiated lonvo-z's competitiveness with Q4W donidalorsen on placebo-adjusted HAE attack rate reductions across multiple secondary endpoints."

Analyst Myles Minter further added, "We view these data as furthering

Intellia's case for regulatory approval following its expected completion of a rolling BLA for lonvo-z in the second half of 2026.

NTLA Stock Price Activity: Intellia Therapeutics shares were up 10.57% at $13.39 at the last check on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock