Tracy Mayor Dan Arriola said the fire fully engulfed the Medline facility but remained far from residential areas. No homes were evacuated.

Fire Chief Randall Bradley said firefighting efforts were hindered by an apparently malfunctioning sprinkler system and low water pressure at the warehouse. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and monitoring air quality in the area.

Medline Analyst Assesses Inventory Losses And Margin Impact

William Blair reported that the 1 million square-foot facility represents roughly 4% of the company’s overall warehouse space in the U.S. and 3% globally.

Analyst Brandon Vazquez, “Our take is that a company that prioritizes customers like Medline will spend to make sure customer orders are fulfilled, so margins could see some impact in the short term.”

Vazquez further added that the damaged inventory will need to be replenished, creating a near-term headwind alongside inflationary pressures.

However, we expect the stock impact to remain limited over the medium term, as Medline’s scale should enable it to continue meeting customer demand and fulfilling orders.

FDA Warning Letter Adds To Recent Challenges

Last week, Medline received an FDA warning letter following an October 2025 inspection of its Waukegan, Illinois, drug manufacturing facility, citing significant CGMP violations related to recurring microbial contamination, inadequate investigations, and weak manufacturing controls.

The agency’s primary concern centered on repeated contamination of certain drug products with objectionable microorganisms.

MDLN Stock Price Activity: Medline shares were down 2.53% at $36.19 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock