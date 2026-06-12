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Irving,,Texas,,Usa,-,March,19,,2022:,Lennar,Dfw,Division
June 12, 2026 12:09 PM 1 min read

Lennar Posts Q2 Miss; Lower Incentives, Consumer Commentary Appear Positive Says Analyst

The Lennar Analyst: Citizens JMP Securities analyst James McCanless maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.

He also noted several Q2 highlights:

  • Total revenues of $7.9 billion missed consensus of around $8 billion
  • Lennar’s 20,500 closings came in-line with the guidance
  • Average closing price of $371,000 missed consensus by around $2,000 and represented a decline of 5% year-on-year
  • GAAP gross margin contracted by 220 basis point (bps) year-on-year to 15.6%, missing expectations

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The Lennar Thesis: The company reported its GAAP earnings at $1.24 per share, above last year’s $1.81 per share, McCanless said in the note.

"Lennar attributed the y/y gross margin decline to higher land costs versus last year and less revenue lift from the lower average closing price," the analyst wrote.

Lennar’s incentives declined to 12.9%, from the previous quarter's 14.1%, McCanless noted. "Management indicated in the EPS release that the average consumer’s balance sheet appears to be improving, and when possible, consumers are moving ahead with a home purchase," he further wrote.

The consumer commentary was positive for Lennar and other entry-level builders, the analyst stated.

He added, however, that Lennar lowered its full-year closing guidance to 82,000-83,000 from 85,000.

LEN Price Action: Shares of Lennar had declined by 4.31% to $90.86 at the time of publication on Friday.

Image: Shutterstock

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