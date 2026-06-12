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Doctor posed next to image of cancerous blood cells
June 12, 2026 10:47 AM 2 min read

Silence Therapeutics Stock Rises On Positive Blood Cancer Drug Data

SLN Stock Catalyst: SANRECO Phase 1 Follow-Up Data

Recent analyses from the Phase 1 SANRECO study show potential improvements in symptoms and quality of life for patients with polycythemia vera (PV).

Additional analyses also showed reductions in phlebotomy use persisted well beyond the final dose.

The ongoing Phase 2 SANRECO study is on track to deliver topline results in August 2026, further supporting the stock’s upward movement.

William Blair Highlights Divesiran’s Competitive Position

William Blair said Thursday that additional analyses from the Phase 1 SANRECO trial reinforce positive momentum for Silence Therapeutics and divesiran in polycythemia vera (PV), with topline Phase 2 data expected in the third quarter.

Analyst Myles Minter believes divesiran offers comparable efficacy and remains best-in-class among TMPRSS6 silencers. He highlighted its favorable dosing schedule (every 6–12 weeks versus weekly rusfertide injections) and safety profile.

Cardiovascular Pipeline Offers Additional Upside

The analyst also pointed to Silence's cardiovascular disease pipeline, which targets well-validated pathways, as providing multiple value-creation opportunities for the company's mRNAi GOLD platform.

William Blair reiterated its Outperform rating.

SLN Stock Price Activity: Silence Therapeutics shares were up 2.84% at $6.87 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock/ Yomal2233

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