Why Is Climb Bio Stock Gaining Friday?

The data show a favorable safety profile and encouraging responses in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), demonstrating on-target clinical activity.

The data were presented at the European Hematology Association Congress, with further results expected by year-end 2026. Climb Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immune-mediated diseases.

Budoprutug Phase 1b Data in ITP

The initial data from Climb Bio’s Phase 1b study indicate robust B-cell depletion and meaningful platelet responses in heavily pretreated patients with ITP.

In the 250 mg dose cohort, budoprutug depleted B-cell levels by an average of more than 90% by Week 4 and increased the mean platelet count by 111,000 platelets/µL at Week 24.

Four out of six patients in the 250 mg dose cohort achieved durable platelet responses, while two out of six patients maintained platelet levels above 100 x 10³/µL for more than 24 weeks.

Of the four patients previously treated with rituximab, three responded to budoprutug treatment, including two who achieved durable and complete responses.

Analyst Sees Multiple Upcoming Catalysts For Climb Bio

Looking ahead, investors are focusing on the company’s late-summer R&D spotlight event, where the company expects to present initial Phase 1 healthy volunteer pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and safety data for CLYM116.

Initial Phase 2 data for budoprutug in primary membranous nephropathy and initial Phase 1b data in systemic lupus erythematosus, both of which the company expects to report in the fourth quarter.

Phipps also expects developments across the BAFF/APRIL inhibitor space that could further support CLYM116’s potential in IgAN.

Analyst Phipps sees potential for continued upside to shares on these updates and reiterates an Outperform rating.

Stock Performance And Technical Analysis

Climb Bio stock is trading higher by almost 2% on Friday as traders continue to lean into the stock’s longer-term uptrend after May’s breakout and run toward the top of its 52-week range. The Nasdaq is up 0.28% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.24%.

The bigger-picture trend remains bullish: CLYM is trading above its 20-day SMA ($10.91), 50-day SMA ($9.89), 100-day SMA ($8.01), and 200-day SMA ($5.28), with the stock still more than 100% above the 200-day. The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in September 2025 continues to reinforce the longer-term uptrend.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now, sitting at 52.78—neutral, which suggests the stock is no longer “stretched” like it was when RSI pushed into overbought territory in May. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has gotten overheated; here it points to consolidation rather than a momentum blow-off.

From a levels standpoint, traders are watching nearby overhead supply near the recent highs, with the 52-week high at $12.48 still close enough to matter. A push through that zone would keep the uptrend intact, while a failure there can keep the stock range-bound.

Key Resistance: $12.00 — a round-number area just below the $12.48 52-week high where rallies can stall

Key Support: $9.50 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 50-day area ($9.89), making it a logical dip-buy zone

CLYM Price Action: Climb Bio shares were up 1.83% at $11.11 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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