Google's AI Glasses Threaten Meta's 80% Market Grip, Analyst Says

Google's AI Glasses Challenge Meta's Market Lead

Samsung is leading hardware design for the glasses, while Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are handling eyewear styling and optical support. Google is supplying the Android XR operating system, along with integration of its Gemini AI assistant and broader internet services ecosystem.

Google Bets On Ecosystem Strength

Counterpoint said Google may also offer tighter integration with Android smartphones, improving contextual AI experiences such as reminders, cross-device syncing and calendar management. The report added that support for both Android and iOS devices could help Android XR-powered glasses attract Apple users in markets where iPhones remain dominant.

Competition With Meta And Apple Intensifies

Counterpoint expects Google's partnership strategy to speed adoption across regions, especially in Asia-Pacific markets where Meta's availability remains limited. Still, the research firm said Google is unlikely to generate significant short-term profits from the category because hardware revenue will be shared with partners.

Counterpoint said the smart glasses market could evolve into a "three-horse race" led by Meta, the Android XR ecosystem and Apple beginning in 2026 and 2027.

Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.41% at $385.05, Meta Platforms shares were down 0.31% at $605.49 and Apple shares were up 0.04% at $305.10 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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