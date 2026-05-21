Apple Bucks Worst Smartphone Slump Since COVID

Samsung Faces Broader Weakness Despite Strong S26 Momentum

Counterpoint Research said on Thursday that it expects Samsung's global smartphone sales to decline 3% year-over-year in April 2026, even though the Galaxy S26 series continues outperforming the S25 lineup in key markets such as the U.S. and Korea.

The research firm said Samsung's S-series launch period sales rose 2.5% year-over-year, while preliminary estimates show the S26 series tracking 13% above the S25 during its first six weeks.

However, higher prices and reduced promotional activity are hurting demand for Samsung's A-series devices in India, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Apple Emerges As The Only Top-Five Brand Expected To Grow

Counterpoint expects Apple to be the only top-five smartphone brand to post year-over-year growth in April, supported by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series and early positive traction for the iPhone 17e.

The firm said Apple continues to gain momentum across Korea, India, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa through aggressive promotions, geographic expansion, and resilient premium smartphone demand.

Huawei And HONOR Gain Ground Amid Industry Slowdown

Counterpoint said Huawei remains the fastest-growing top-10 smartphone brand globally and the only major Chinese OEM expected to grow year-over-year in April. The firm attributed Huawei's performance to strong demand for its low-end Enjoy 90 series and its decision not to raise prices.

HONOR is also expected to deliver expansion-driven growth and rank among the few Android brands posting gains during the month.

Xiaomi, realme, Transsion, vivo, And OPPO Face Pressure

Counterpoint expects Xiaomi, realme, and Transsion to post steep sales declines as supply tightens and device availability weakens across expansion markets.

The research firm added that vivo and OPPO are also facing declines, as both companies have reduced operations in several regions. Counterpoint said higher smartphone prices and reduced discounting remain the common drivers behind weakening demand across struggling brands.

Smartphone Industry Braces For Lowest Shipment Levels Since 2013

Counterpoint expects global smartphone sell-through volumes to decline 10% year-over-year in April 2026, marking the industry's weakest monthly performance since May 2020.

The firm also projects full-year 2026 smartphone shipments to decline roughly 14% year-over-year to their lowest levels since 2013, while average selling prices are expected to rise about 14% amid ongoing pricing pressure across the industry.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.22% at $301.60 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $303.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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