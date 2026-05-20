What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Wednesday?

Others, however, continue to view the chip giant as the central force driving the AI investment boom and a key barometer for broader tech spending trends.

NVIDIA is scheduled to report quarterly results today, May 20, 2026. Wall Street expects revenue of $78.67 billion and earnings of $1.76 per share.

Seaport Research Warns Supply Constraints Could Limit Upside

Seaport Research Partners analyst Jay Goldberg maintained a cautious stance on NVIDIA in comments to CNBC on Tuesday, arguing the stock could underperform the broader semiconductor sector despite continued strength in AI demand.

Goldberg said NVIDIA remains heavily supply-constrained and effectively sold out, limiting its ability to deliver earnings surprises beyond already elevated expectations.

Goldberg expects NVIDIA to beat estimates and modestly raise guidance, but he does not believe the results will materially change the company’s long-term valuation narrative.

Goldman Sachs Says NVIDIA Remains Central To AI Infrastructure Spending

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist Ben Snider told CNBC on Wednesday that NVIDIA remains one of the market’s most important indicators of AI infrastructure spending trends.

Snider said NVIDIA has contributed about 20% of the S&P 500’s gains and of this year’s projected earnings growth.

He argued that the current AI-driven rally differs from past speculative market periods because strong earnings growth — rather than pure momentum — continues to support valuations.

According to Snider, investors across asset classes still treat NVIDIA as a barometer for the durability of AI-related capital spending and accelerated computing demand.

While remaining positive on the AI trade, Snider added that Goldman Sachs is encouraging investors to diversify into sectors such as utilities and energy to reduce concentration risk tied to AI momentum.

Gabelli Funds Focuses On NVIDIA’s Long-Term AI Positioning

John Belton of Gabelli Funds told CNBC on Tuesday that NVIDIA’s earnings will likely reinforce the long-term strength of AI infrastructure spending even if the quarterly results themselves appear relatively routine.

Belton said NVIDIA has repeatedly exceeded expectations in recent quarters and continues benefiting from sustained AI capital expenditure trends. He added that investors remain more focused on the durability of long-term AI demand than short-term quarterly fluctuations.

Rather than focusing on quarterly numbers, Belton said he is watching to see whether NVIDIA continues to expand its position across cloud infrastructure, networking, and enterprise AI deployments.

He also highlighted NVIDIA’s growing free cash flow generation, saying the company could produce more than a trillion dollars in cumulative free cash flow over the next several years, giving it significant flexibility for future investments and shareholder returns.

Belton added that most AI infrastructure spending still comes from highly profitable companies, which fund projects internally rather than through external financing.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.70% at $224.36 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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