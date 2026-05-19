Chinese Streaming Giant IQIYI Pivots To AI After Q1 Revenue Slides 13%

Management's guidance reflects a deceleration in the year-over-year revenue decline, according to Benchmark.

The IQIYI Analyst: Analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The IQIYI Thesis: The key takeaway from the print is the company's "accelerating strategic pivot toward AI-driven production and a more decentralized content ecosystem," Jiang said in the note.

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The Q1 Results: IQIYI's total revenue contracted 13% year-on-year to RMB 6.2 billion but came in-line with consensus estimates, with continued weakness across major segments, the analyst stated. He added that:

Although membership services declined 5% year-on-year, the company reported sequential growth, driven by a strong performance from premium titles like The Punishment and Pursuit of Jade.

Advertising revenue fell 7% year-on-year.

Content distribution revenue shrank 43% year-on-year.

IQIYI's profitability deteriorated sequentially, while the loss per share met market expectations, Jiang said.

"Despite the soft quarter, management pointed to improving regulatory conditions, accelerating overseas momentum, and longer-term opportunities from AI-driven production and ecosystem decentralization as key positive developments," he further wrote.

The Q2 Outlook: Management's guidance for the second quarter was disappointing, with revenues of RMB 6.3-6.4 billion coming in below consensus, the analyst noted. He added, however, that the outlook implies "a meaningful narrowing" in the year-on-year decline versus prior quarters.

The video industry is making a structural shift with rapid AI evolution "reshaping content creation economics and competitive dynamics," Jiang stated.

AI creates opportunities for scaled platforms like IQIYI, while also intensifying competition by lowering the barriers to content creation, the analyst said. It is encouraging to see that the company is "proactively repositioning itself through a more decentralized content ecosystem and AI-driven tools such as Nadou Pro, which could improve scalability and unlock new monetization opportunities over time," he further wrote.

IQ Price Action: iQIYI shares were down 0.44% at $1.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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