Industry watchers are anticipating a major reveal in travel tech. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller predicts Google could unveil its agentic travel booking feature, partnering with online travel agencies rather than bypassing them.

Fuller points to three signals that a travel-focused launch is imminent:

Six months have passed since Google first teased its agentic booking plans

I/O will spotlight agentic AI features, and

Travel remains a key vertical for the company's AI expansion.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

OTA Positioning: "We think that the OTAs are likely to feature prominently in the agentic booking flow," Fuller wrote.

OTAs rank among Google's top global advertisers and "have featured very prominently over time as travel search products have evolved," the analyst stated. Agentic bookings will also need to balance user experience with the ability to monetize, and both Booking and Expedia can do both for Google, given their "breadth of hotel selection, robust review content, best-in-class merchant rails & large advertising budgets," he further noted.

BTIG has Buy ratings on both Booking Holdings and Expedia Group, with price targets of $250 and $330, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Alphabet had risen by 0.33% to $394.61 at the time of publication on Monday.

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