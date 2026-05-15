What's Going On With Klarna Stock Friday?

Klarna Group Plc (NYSE:KLAR) shares are trading lower on Friday.

On Thursday, the company reported first-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, driven by strong consumer and merchant growth across its global payments network.

Earnings Snapshot & Outlook

Revenue rose 44% year over year to $1 billion, ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $945.1 million. Net income swung to a profit of $1 million from a loss of $99 million in the prior-year quarter.

Klarna reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting GMV above $155 billion while continuing to focus on transaction margin dollar growth and payment monetization expansion.

For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue between $960 million and $1 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $1.065 billion.

Klarna also projected GMV of $35.5 billion to $36.5 billion, transaction margin dollars of $375 million to $395 million, and adjusted operating profit between $30 million and $50 million.

Analysts Update Price Forecasts After Earnings

Several analysts revised their forecasts following the earnings report:

Needham’s Peterson said Klarna delivered a strong first quarter, beating Wall Street estimates on GMV, revenue and profitability, while showing improving delinquency trends in its fair financing portfolio.

The firm said Klarna’s earnings profile is becoming healthier as financing matures, forward-flow deals improve balance sheet mix and AI-driven cost discipline keeps expense growth under control.

Although the stock rallied after earnings, Needham views the current risk-reward as balanced and maintained its Hold rating, adding it could turn more bullish if Klarna’s KPIs move closer to top-performing publicly traded BNPL peers.3

KLAR Price Action: Klarna shares were down 6.47% at $15.40 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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