What Is A 'C-Shaped' Economy? Wall Street's New Buzzword Explained

When Hilton Worldwide CEO Christopher Nassetta introduced the term "C-shaped economy" during the company's latest earnings call, he added a new phrase to Wall Street's growing list of alphabet-themed economic narratives.

Nassetta said easing inflation, expectations for lower interest rates and investment linked to artificial intelligence are beginning to support broader consumer demand, particularly among middle-income households.

How ‘C-Shaped’ Economy Differs From ‘K-Shaped’ Recovery

Economists say the concept reflects the idea that consumer spending is becoming less polarized.

“A C-shaped economy is essentially a rebuttal to the K-shaped economy narrative,” It’s A Working Title’s Chief Economist, Bryce Quillin, told Benzinga.

“In practical terms, luxury demand remains healthy, but growth broadens downward into mid-market and value categories.”

Quillin said that would mean middle-income consumers are gradually regaining discretionary spending power, allowing companies to see growth outside premium segments.

For Hilton, that shift is showing up in stronger performance across lower- and mid-scale hotel brands rather than demand being concentrated only in luxury travel.

Why The Idea Matters To Investors

Consumer spending trends remain a major focus for investors as companies across sectors continue sending mixed signals about household finances.

Matt Hasan, CEO of aiRESULTS, said the economy still reflects "two very different consumer realities at the same time."

"You can now see luxury travel remaining strong while mass-market retail weakens," Hasan told Benzinga. "Aggregate economic data can appear stable while underlying fragmentation becomes more severe."

Just ‘Alphabet Soup’?

Still, not everyone is convinced the U.S. economy is rebalancing.

Rick Munarriz, contributing analyst for The Motley Fool, said Hilton's thesis may be premature given continued pressure on middle-income consumers from higher travel and living costs.

"Some of the Hilton chains that feast on the middle class — Hampton Inn, Homewood Suites, DoubleTree — are going to feel the pinch," Munarriz told Benzinga, pointing to rising costs tied to road trips and airfare.

Munarriz also questioned whether there is enough evidence yet to support the idea of a broad middle-class recovery.

"Nassetta can slap a C in front of the economy and make it real," he said. "I'm just not seeing any signs that his thesis for a C-shaped economy is anything more than alphabet soup."

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