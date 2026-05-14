President Donald Trump‘s ongoing visit to China could potentially unsettle markets if it fails to bring about a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran war, according to an analyst.

Wizman warned that a new wave of risk-off sentiment could emerge as early as next week if China refuses to intervene and the U.S.-Iran war escalates further.

“It could happen next week if the Iranians are not making concessions and if [Trump is] rebuffed by the Chinese, who tell him they’re not going to help him here,” said Wizman. He added that it is not his “baseline view,” but warned that the risk could increase.

Krugman's NACHO Trade Scenario

Meanwhile, economist Paul Krugman warned the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed under a "NACHO trade" scenario—short for "Not A Chance Hormuz Opens", signaling a potential U.S. strategic setback.

After Trump rejected Iran's proposal, oil prices jumped. Commentator Robert Kagan also cautioned that escalating tensions could push oil to $150–$200 per barrel, while U.S. fuel prices are already rising sharply.

Iran War Enters Third Month

The U.S.-Iran war, now in its third month, has left Wall Street investors waiting to see if the U.S. could persuade China to pressure Iran into a deal. Meanwhile, China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has so far stayed neutral in the Iran war and refrained from pushing Tehran to agree to the U.S. demands.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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