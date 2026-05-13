Plug Power Gains Momentum After Earnings As Analysts Raise Forecast

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose on Wednesday as investors reacted to stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and a wave of analyst price target increases.

On Monday, the hydrogen fuel cell company reported a first-quarter loss of 8 cents per share, beating expectations for a 9-cent loss. Revenue came in at $163.51 million, ahead of the $141.17 million consensus estimate.

Management also reaffirmed progress toward achieving "EBITDAS positive" results in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The stock outperformed broader market trends despite weakness in Industrials and small-cap stocks, suggesting the move was driven primarily by company-specific momentum following earnings.

Analyst Forecast

Several analysts raised their price targets after the results. Susquehanna increased its forecast to $3.75 from $2.75 and maintained a Neutral rating.

Canaccord Genuity raised its forecast to $4 from $2.50 while reiterating Hold, and TD Cowen lifted its target to $3 from $2 with a Hold rating.

B. Riley Securities remained the most bullish, raising its price forecast to $5 from $3 and maintaining a Buy rating.

BMO Capital kept its Underperform rating but raised its forecast modestly to $1.20 from $1.

Critical Technical Levels for PLUG Stock

From a trend perspective, PLUG is holding a firmly bullish moving-average stack: it's trading 19.3% above the 20-day SMA ($3.16) and 63.6% above the 200-day SMA ($2.33), which typically signals buyers are defending pullbacks.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the longer-term "golden cross" (50-day above 200-day) remains in place after forming in September 2025.

Momentum is best explained by MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing.

In plain terms, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests the recent move is gaining traction rather than fading.

Key Resistance : $4.58 — aligns with the 52-week high zone where sellers previously capped the move

: $4.58 — aligns with the 52-week high zone where sellers previously capped the move Key Support: $3.16 — near the 20-day SMA, a common trend support during upswings

Plug Power Earnings Preview for August 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 10, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents (Up from loss of 20 cents YoY)

: Loss of 9 cents (Up from loss of 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $162.95 million (Down from $173.97 million YoY)

PLUG's Significant ETF Exposure and Implications

Significance: Because PLUG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 8.57% at $3.86 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock