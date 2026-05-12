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Shanghai, China- Mar 28, 2024 : Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company building signage logo world's largest retailers e-commerce companies business
May 12, 2026 9:12 AM 2 min read

Alibaba Labeled 'China's Google' By Citi

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is trading lower during Tuesday’s premarket session as U.S. index ETFs point to a risk-off open and traders weigh fresh AI-cloud optimism against a softer Nasdaq tape.

Citi is framing Alibaba Cloud as a key AI beneficiary, but the stock is still slipping amid premarket tech pressure, Futunn News reported on Tuesday.

Citi Analyst Take

The analyst maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with an Alibaba ADR price forecast of $205. The analyst reiterated it as the ‘Top Pick for AI Investment in China’.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, BABA is trying to build a base above its shorter-term averages, trading 0.6% above the 20-day SMA ($135.31) and 3.4% above the 50-day SMA ($131.64). The bigger issue is overhead supply: the stock is still trading 6.2% below the 100-day SMA ($145.12) and 8.5% below the 200-day SMA ($148.76), which keeps the longer-term trend repair incomplete.

Momentum looks more “range-bound than stretched,” with the RSI at 54.58, a neutral reading that often aligns with consolidation rather than a breakout or breakdown. In other words, RSI measures how extended the recent move is, and this level suggests buyers and sellers are relatively balanced right now.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish tilt), but the death cross from April (when the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA) still hangs over the chart as a longer-term caution flag. That combination often produces choppy trading, where rallies can work but tend to run into resistance until the price can reclaim the longer-term averages.

  • Key Resistance: $139.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, especially with price still below longer-term averages
  • Key Support: $129.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a break would put focus back on the April swing-low zone.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Alibaba Group is set to report earnings on May 13, 2026 (confirmed).

  • EPS Estimate: $1.12 (Down from $1.73 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $35.23 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 24.1x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $191.70. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Forecast to $186.00) (April 14)
  • Susquehanna: Positive (Lowers Forecast to $170.00) (March 26)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Forecast to $205.00) (March 20)

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 0.22% at $136.99 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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