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May 12, 2026 8:28 AM 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor, Freeport-McMoRan And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As per the recent news, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), on Monday, partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor to accelerate development of semiconductor technology for next-gen AI.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, picked Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Lending support to his choice, Freeport-McMoRan, on April 23, reported upbeat first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Revenue came in at $6.23 billion, beating the consensus of $5.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of 57 cents beat the consensus of 46 cents.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

NB Private Wealth’s Shannon Saccocia recommended iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (NYSE:IYJ).

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI).

Price Action

  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 1.7% to close at $404.54 on Monday.
  • Freeport-McMoRan gained 4.4% to settle at $64.37 during the session.
  • iShares U.S. Industrials ETF gained 0.6% during the session.
  • State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF rose by 0.03% on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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