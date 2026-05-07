• Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is RXRX stock falling?

The company is scheduled to provide an update about the FDA decision in the second half of the year. And, there is potential upside to the stock, according to Needham.

The Recursion Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating and price target of $8.

The Recursion Pharmaceuticals Thesis: The company reported non-GAAP operating expenditure of $85 million for the first quarter, representing a decline of around 30% year-on-year, with a fiscal year cash burn guidance of less than $390 million, Blum said in the note.

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The update on the pivotal trial design for REC-4881 will be the "next value driver" for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, the analyst stated.

"Given the lack of regulatory precedent in FAP, Recursion intends to focus on natural history data, identification of appropriate patient populations, optimizing dose escalation, and defining clinically meaningful endpoints," Blum wrote.

The company intends to leverage its AI-enabled clinical platform to support registrational planning and accelerate enrolment, he added.

"Recursion also reported initial REC-1245 safety and PK data across four dose cohorts, showing mostly low-grade AEs (adverse events)," the analyst further noted.

RXRX Price Action: Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals had declined by 3.85% to $3.30 at the time of publication on Thursday.