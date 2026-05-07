Disney Stock Hits Three-Month High On Q2 Results: New CEO Passes First Test

The Disney Analyst

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating on Disney stock with a price target of $121.

The Analyst Takeaways

Disney beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share in the second quarter and it was likely the combination of multiple segments outperforming that led to the beat.

"A little upside almost everywhere," Crockett said in a new investor note.

"Disney's first quarterly earnings report under new CEO Josh D'Amaro looks constructive, with Disney able to rebut to a degree fears of macro/political headwinds in theme parks."

The analyst highlighted Disney's Entertainment segment, which saw core streaming revenue exceed traditional television.

Crockett said this puts Disney on "the right side of the secular rubicon that all entertainment companies must pass."

The analyst highlighted the Entertainment SVOD operating margin being double digits for the first time, with guidance of at least 10% for the full fiscal year.

International visits to Disney's domestic parks was offset by strong domestic attendance and increased spending in parks.

On the sports side of things, Crockett highlights Disney seeing strong demand from advertisers for its first Super Bowl ever, which will be held in February 2027.

Taken together, there is strength and upside for Disney's experiences, entertainment, sports, streaming and theme parks, according to the analyst.

Disney Stock Price Action

Disney stock is up 2.1% to $110.32 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $92.18 to $124.69. Disney stock is down 1.4% year-to-date in 2026.

This week's gains after the earnings have Disney stock trading at their highest level since February, with shares topping the $110.00 level for the first time in three months.

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