CNBC Highlights AI Demand, Data Center Growth

CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos reported on Tuesday that AMD's quarter underscored broad-based AI demand, with the Data Center business driving growth.

She noted that data center revenue surged 57% year-over-year to a record $5.8 billion, supported by strong demand for server CPUs and GPUs.

She added that CEO Lisa Su pointed to stronger-than-expected customer forecasts for AMD's next-generation MI450 GPUs and Helios rack-scale systems.

She also noted that AMD raised its long-term outlook for the server CPU market, with Su now expecting the total addressable market to expand more than 35% annually and exceed $120 billion by 2030 as agentic AI adoption accelerates.

Analysts See AMD Leading ‘Server Renaissance'

Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland described AMD's quarter as "fantastic," to CNBC on Tuesday, citing accelerating AI and server demand.

He said Lisa Su highlighted growing AI orders, strengthening server demand, and increased supply expansion efforts to meet customer needs.

Rolland argued that agentic AI is fueling a "server renaissance," with AMD leading the trend through its server CPU business.

He also said AMD's valuation remains reasonable at roughly 30 times Susquehanna's 2027 estimates because of the company's growing position across AI CPUs and GPUs.

AI Infrastructure Boom Expands Beyond Chips

Rolland said the semiconductor industry remains in the "sweet spot" of the current chip cycle, with strong AI-driven demand supporting elevated valuations across the sector.

According to him, investors currently favor hardware companies over software firms as AI infrastructure spending accelerates.

Looking ahead, Rolland identified AI power infrastructure as the next major semiconductor growth opportunity, driven by rapidly increasing power demands from next-generation AI systems.

Meanwhile, Partsinevelos noted that AMD's adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 and revenue of $10.3 billion both topped Wall Street estimates. She added that AMD guided for second-quarter revenue of $11.2 billion, ahead of analyst expectations, while forecasting gross margins to improve to 56% from 55% in the first quarter.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 18.43% at $420.74 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock