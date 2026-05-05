The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond has retaken the 5% mark for the third time in less than three years, and this time the bill is arriving in plain sight: Washington is now spending roughly $1.22 trillion a year servicing its debt, the equivalent of over 4% of GDP and a level the United States has not paid out in interest since the early 1990s.

Long-end yields traded at 4.99% intraday on Tuesday after closing above 5% on Monday, just 8 basis points away from a fresh 18-year high.

‘The 5% Maginot Line’

The 5% mark carries weight for reasons that go beyond chart patterns. Once long-end Treasuries clear that bar, they offer a yield rich enough to siphon money out of stocks, and at the same time they push up the price tag on home loans, business credit, and Washington’s own debt rollovers.

That ceiling has cracked twice in recent years — first in October 2023, then again in May 2025 — and on both occasions stocks gave ground as the long bond crept toward it.

Holding above 5%, or punching cleanly through the October 2023 high of roughly 5.17%, would lift 30-year yields into territory the market has not visited in close to two decades.

Bank of America’s chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett has labeled the level the “bond market’s Maginot Line,” the front beyond which previous booms and bubbles have ended in disorderly repricing.

In his latest ‘The Flow Show’ report, he reminded clients that Japanese government bonds rose 230 basis points in 1989, US Treasuries climbed 260 basis points in 1999, and Chinese yields surged 150 basis points in 2007 — each move marking the end of a prior bull regime in risk assets.

In his framing, a 5% break on the long bond is when the door to that kind of outcome cracks open.

“Should 5% Maginot Line break badly, then the door to doom starts to open,” Hartnett said.

What The Bond Market Is Pricing

The proximate driver of the move is energy. Oil prices remain above $100 a barrel, the highest level since May 2022, after the United States and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz and the United Arab Emirates intercepted incoming Iranian missiles.

Oil has now risen more than 50% since the war in Iran began in late February, and the Hormuz blockade remains in place. Each day the Strait stays closed pushes the higher-for-longer regime further out on the curve.

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, noted that the yield curve has bear-flattened since the conflict began, a configuration that shows the bond market is discounting higher inflation alongside a Fed forced to hold or even tighten.

That is the opposite of what equity markets, still priced for a 2026 easing cycle, appear to expect.

According to John Canavan, analyst at Oxford Economics, Treasury yields are likely to maintain an upward bias over the near term as oil prices continue to rise under the Hormuz blockade, with Fed policy held on hold by an economy that has remained surprisingly resilient.

He indicated that three dissents at the most recent FOMC meeting in favor of removing the easing bias point to a longer pause than markets are positioned for.

Oxford’s upcoming May baseline, he added, will “push back the timing of the next rate cut from June to December” as the AI buildout, the passthrough of energy costs, and lingering tariff effects all point to underlying inflation settling at a higher rate through the remainder of the year.

Why The Bill Is Arriving Now

The arithmetic of America’s debt service has shifted in the last three years. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, federal interest payments reached an annualized $1.23 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 4.18% of gross domestic product.

That figure has tripled since the pre-pandemic period, when interest expense ran near $400 billion. The Government Accountability Office’s January audit confirmed that interest on the federal debt crossed $1.2 trillion in fiscal 2025, with the national debt itself having climbed past $39 trillion.

The mechanics are unforgiving. Roughly a third of US public debt rolls over every year, and each new auction reprices coupons closer to today’s yield curve rather than the near-zero coupons of 2020-2021. With the 10-year above 4.4% and the 30-year at 5%, every refinanced bond locks in a higher coupon for years to come.

The Congressional Budget Office now projects net interest payments will total $16.2 trillion over the next decade.

What It Means For Investors

The bond market’s message is mechanical, not philosophical. At a 5% long-end yield, three things happen at once.

The discount rate applied to future equity cash flows rises, compressing valuations on the most duration-sensitive parts of the market.

The cost of refinancing existing federal debt accelerates, pushing the interest line of the budget toward levels that crowd out other spending.

And the household economy gets a second squeeze: the average 30-year mortgage rate has climbed back above 6.4%, according to Zillow’s daily reading, after Freddie Mac’s weekly survey put it at 6.30% on April 30.

The bond market and the equity market cannot both be right indefinitely.

Either yields back away from 5% on a Hormuz de-escalation and a softer inflation print, or equities eventually have to acknowledge what the long bond has already priced. Hartnett’s Maginot Line is holding for now.

The cost of being wrong about which side breaks first is becoming asymmetric.

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