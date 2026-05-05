Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its entire logistics network to the rest of corporate America, and the bill landed inside the Transportation sector within hours.

Bank of America sees the launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services as a structural event for U.S. transportation stocks, with internet analyst Justin Post and senior transportation analyst Ken Hoexter warning the rollout will weigh on the listed transports complex for the foreseeable future.

The $1.3 Trillion TAM

BofA estimates the third-party logistics (3PL) market at $1.3 trillion globally, citing Armstrong & Associates.

Each percentage point of market share translates into roughly $13 billion of annual revenue.

Capturing just 1% of the 3PL pie in 2027 would lift Amazon’s projected retail revenue by 2%, according to BofA — and that figure ignores the operating leverage of running existing assets at higher utilization.

“We believe the launch of ASCS alongside management’s unchanged 2026 capex outlook likely signals that Amazon now has sufficient capacity to serve incremental 3P demand,” Post said.

The framing draws a deliberate parallel to Amazon Web Services.

Post wrote that Logistics-as-a-Service follows the AWS playbook, with Amazon monetizing core capabilities originally built to support its own retail and marketplace operations.

The Sector Got The Message Fast

Transportation equities priced in the threat almost immediately.

UPS and FedEx, the two parcel incumbents most exposed to last-mile competition, each fell roughly 9% from Monday’s close through Tuesday morning.

Asset-light brokers and intermodal operators followed. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. operates 124,000 intermodal containers, the largest U.S. fleet. Hub Group runs around 52,000.

The gap between Amazon and the merchant intermodal industry is closing fast, and Amazon controls the demand it serves.

Asset-light brokers face a different problem. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., the largest U.S. truck broker, lives on freight matching and capacity arbitrage — exactly the function Amazon plans to automate inside its own platform.

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