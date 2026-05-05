The Palantir Analysts

Bank of America Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora reiterated a Buy rating on Palantir with a price target of $255.

Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $225.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $180 to $165.

Bank of America on PLTR Stock

Mora said first-quarter results were a "step-function print" for Palantir.

"We expect PLTR to benefit as enterprises mature beyond indiscriminate LLM access toward structured AI deployment," Mora said.

U.S. government revenue was up 84% year-over-year in the first quarter, an area that Mora expects to continue.

"The market is moving from AI curiosity to AI consequence, and Palantir is the leader in this transition without engaging in a race to the bottom."

Palantir's execution across government and commercial segments helped reinforce conviction in the stock, Mora said.

"We continue to see PLTR's growth potential, across metrics, as only in its infancy."

Rosenblatt on PLTR Stock

McPeake highlighted Palantir's beat and raise in an investor note, with a belief that these items can continue for the company moving forward.

"Palantir is helping enterprises and governments use AI to drive real value, and we think it is showing up in the numbers," McPeake said.

The analyst is doubtful that competitors can replace the Palantir stack in the short term.

"We think the company's integration, orchestration, and Ontology are the key to unlocking AI value in the enterprise."

McPeake said he's never seen a company with this level of "organic acceleration in revenue" and earnings growth for a company at this scale in the tech sector.

"We think the acceleration is the direct result of Palantir's relationship to the enterprise deployment of AI."

DA Davidson on PLTR Stock

Palantir stock is "in a growth league of its own," Luria said in a new investor note.

"Palantir reported another outstanding quarter with revenue growth accelerating further due to parabolic US demand for AI solutions," Luria said.

Luria is bullish of the company's future, but calls out valuation as the reason the stock gets a Neutral rating. The analyst says the stock trades at around 50 times calendar year 2026 revenue estimates.

"We continue to believe Palantir is the best story in all of software."

On first-quarter financials, Luria said the results were "unprecedented."

Price Action

Palantir stock is down 7.6% to $134.87 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $105.32 to $207.52. The company’s stock is down 19.7% year-to-date in 2026.

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