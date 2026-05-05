According to I/O Fund lead analyst Beth Kindig, the signals coming from semiconductors are starting to look less like confirmation—and more like a warning.

A Classic Divergence Setup

Kindig points to a familiar pattern: while semiconductors and the S&P 500 grind toward new highs, other sectors and key stocks are failing to confirm the move.

That divergence matters.

Historically, this type of setup—where market leadership narrows and fewer stocks participate—has preceded periods of correction or choppiness. It's not about one stock rolling over. It's about breadth quietly deteriorating while headline indices still look strong.

In other words, the market may be rising—but not together.

Strength That Feels Different

That context helps explain a more notable shift: Kindig and her team have been trimming exposure to Nvidia, once a core holding.

Kindig, on X.com, called it "bold move,” citing "key divergences we're seeing across semiconductors $SMH, Nvidia $NVDA, the Mag 7 and more."

The move isn't a call on collapsing fundamentals. If anything, the fundamentals remain intact. But the technical picture—and the broader market structure—are telling a different story.

Semiconductors have been the backbone of this rally. When the strongest group starts to look extended while the rest of the market lags, it raises a tougher question: is this leadership, or late-cycle behavior?

Choppy Ahead

Kindig's view leans cautious. The current setup across semiconductors and the broader market suggests a more uneven path forward, with volatility likely to increase.

That doesn't necessarily mean a sharp downturn is imminent. But it does challenge the idea that strength at the top equals a healthy market underneath.

Because when Nvidia, TSM, and Broadcom are all sending the same signal, it's usually worth paying attention.

And right now, that signal isn't outright bullish.

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