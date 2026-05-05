Vertex Pharmaceuticals Posts Mixed Q1; Investors Focus On Non-CF Pipeline For Growth

The company's CF franchise shows strength, but investor focus is on the non-CF pipeline for additional growth opportunities, according to Needham.

The Vertex Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Analyst Joseph Stringer reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The Vertex Pharmaceuticals Thesis: Although the company's revenues grew 8% year-on-year to $2.99 billion, this represented a 6% sequential contraction and came below consensus of $3.01 billion, Stringer said in the note.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals generated $1.78 billion in revenues in the U.S. and $1.21 billion internationally, he added.

"Revenue was driven again by the strong demand from the CF franchise and continued uptake of Alyftrek," the analyst wrote.

Despite the revenue miss, the company's non-GAAP earnings came in at $4.47 per share. It beat Wall Street expectations of $4.29 per share, he further stated.

Management reiterated their 2026 financial guidance, including their outlook for total revenues of $12.95-$13.1 billion. That includes more than $500 million from non-CF products, Stringer noted.

He added that the main CF growth drivers for the company in 2026 include:

Alyftrek and Trikafta label expansion into younger age groups

Geographic expansion

Povetacicept is under FDA review for Accelerated Approval, with approval anticipated in the third quarter and full data scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, the analyst said.

"This is the first in a string of important kidney-related catalysts for VRTX over the next ~18 months," he further wrote, adding that this may lend upside to the stock.

Needham raised its sales estimate for 2026 from $245 million to $253 million. Second-quarter sales estimates remain unchanged at $55 million.

VRTX Price Action: Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals had declined by 1.18% to $424.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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