iPhone 17 Rules, Becomes World's Best-Selling Smartphone

Counterpoint Research highlighted shifting smartphone industry dynamics in the first quarter of 2026, with premium devices gaining share, top models concentrating demand, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) adjusting strategies amid cost pressures.

Apple Leads As Premium Demand Strengthens

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro followed, securing the next two positions and reinforcing Apple’s dominance at the high end.

Senior Analyst Harshit Rastogi said the iPhone 17 outperformed its predecessor thanks to upgrades to storage, the camera, and the display, bringing it closer to Pro variants and improving overall value.

He also noted strong double-digit growth in key markets such as China and the U.S., as well as threefold growth in South Korea.

Samsung, Xiaomi Compete Across Segments

The Galaxy A07 4G ranked as the best-selling Android smartphone, driven by demand in emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, and supported by long-term software updates.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly missed the top 10 but recorded stronger early sales than its predecessor, aided by new AI features and a privacy display.

Market Concentration Rises As Industry Shifts

The top 10 smartphones accounted for 25% of global unit sales in the first quarter, the highest concentration recorded for a March quarter.

Counterpoint attributed this to strong iPhone demand and pressure on mass-market Android segments due to rising component costs from memory shortages.

Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan said the share of top models is expected to increase further in 2026 as overall market growth slows, prompting OEMs to focus more on premium devices and prioritize value over volume.

Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.17% at $276.35 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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