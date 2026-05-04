“It's down a lot. It makes no sense,” he added. “It's because there's not enough aircraft servicing, because people feel that people aren't going to fly anymore. Wrong!”

RTX, on April 30, raised its quarterly dividend from 68 cents to 73 cents per share.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is a “worthy” spec, Cramer said. “I'm not sure when they can ever make any money, but I'm going to go with you because I like the spec nature of it.”

The company, on April 30, announced expansion of its strategic partnership with Hirschbach Motor Lines, including a plan for the carrier to own 500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks.

Cramer said Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is “a storage spec, and it makes a lot of sense.”

Fremont, California-based Amprius will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7 to discuss first-quarter financial results. Analysts expect the lithium-ion battery maker to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share on revenue of $25.72 million.

Price Action:

Aurora Innovation shares gained 4.3% to settle at $6.13 on Friday.

RTX shares fell 1.2% to close at $173.99.

Amprius Technologies shares fell 0.9% to settle at $20.87 on Friday.

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