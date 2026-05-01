Deal To Accelerate Growth And Market Entry

Counterpoint said on Friday that the transaction, expected to close in the fourth-quarter of 2026, could nearly double Inseego’s revenue while strengthening its position in the global wireless broadband market.

The firm noted that the deal gives Inseego access to Nokia’s consumer FWA portfolio, enabling it to enter the consumer broadband segment alongside its existing enterprise and mobile offerings.

Nokia will also take an approximately 11% ownership stake in Inseego following the transaction, maintaining strategic alignment.

Portfolio Expansion And Global Reach

Counterpoint highlighted that Nokia’s FWA CPE business brings strong residential operator partnerships and leadership in consumer 5G FWA shipments, which complements Inseego’s current focus areas.

The acquisition will also expand Inseego’s geographic footprint beyond the U.S., adding key customers across Europe, India, and Asia.

This broader presence is expected to create cross-selling opportunities across enterprise, mobile, and consumer segments.

Strategic Benefits For Both Companies

Counterpoint said the deal supports Inseego’s long-term growth by opening opportunities in areas such as 6G, wireless edge, AI, and 5G monetization through continued collaboration with Nokia.

At the same time, Nokia will streamline its portfolio by reducing exposure to hardware-heavy CPE operations and focusing on higher-margin infrastructure, software, and AI-driven networking, while still retaining exposure to the FWA market through its equity stake in Inseego.

Price Action: Inseego shares were up 5.98% at $19.32 and Nokia shares were up 5.66% at $13.64 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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