Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Two people shaking hands others clapping nearby.
May 1, 2026 12:52 PM 2 min read

Inseego's Nokia Deal Could Nearly Double Revenue, Analyst Says

Deal To Accelerate Growth And Market Entry

Counterpoint said on Friday that the transaction, expected to close in the fourth-quarter of 2026, could nearly double Inseego’s revenue while strengthening its position in the global wireless broadband market.

The firm noted that the deal gives Inseego access to Nokia’s consumer FWA portfolio, enabling it to enter the consumer broadband segment alongside its existing enterprise and mobile offerings.

Nokia will also take an approximately 11% ownership stake in Inseego following the transaction, maintaining strategic alignment.

Portfolio Expansion And Global Reach

Counterpoint highlighted that Nokia’s FWA CPE business brings strong residential operator partnerships and leadership in consumer 5G FWA shipments, which complements Inseego’s current focus areas.

The acquisition will also expand Inseego’s geographic footprint beyond the U.S., adding key customers across Europe, India, and Asia.

This broader presence is expected to create cross-selling opportunities across enterprise, mobile, and consumer segments.

Strategic Benefits For Both Companies

Counterpoint said the deal supports Inseego’s long-term growth by opening opportunities in areas such as 6G, wireless edge, AI, and 5G monetization through continued collaboration with Nokia.

At the same time, Nokia will streamline its portfolio by reducing exposure to hardware-heavy CPE operations and focusing on higher-margin infrastructure, software, and AI-driven networking, while still retaining exposure to the FWA market through its equity stake in Inseego.

Price Action: Inseego shares were up 5.98% at $19.32 and Nokia shares were up 5.66% at $13.64 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved