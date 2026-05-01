Robotaxis Set To Explode Into $54 Billion Market By 2035: Analyst

Counterpoint Research expects the robotaxi industry to enter a large-scale growth phase, driven by rising commercialization, supportive regulations, and technological advances that are reshaping global mobility and creating a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

Market Expansion And Industry Transition

On Thursday, Counterpoint said it expects global robotaxi sales to reach 1.3 million units annually by 2035, with a market value of $54 billion.

The firm said the industry is shifting from pilot programs to mass-market deployment, driven by improvements in autonomous technology, declining system costs, and increasing regulatory support.

As a result, robotaxis are emerging as a distinct automotive category centered on Level 4 autonomous vehicles and high-utilization fleets.

Regional Leadership And Adoption Trends

Counterpoint said China will lead global robotaxi adoption, supported by strong policy backing and rapid deployment from domestic players.

The U.S. will remain a key hub for innovation and commercialization, while Europe is expected to gain momentum as regulations mature.

Together, China and the U.S. are projected to account for the majority of robotaxi sales by 2035, with broader adoption accelerating across other regions after 2030.

Competitive Landscape And Future Economics

The firm noted that collaborations between automakers and technology providers, along with the rollout of dedicated robotaxi models, are expected to lower vehicle costs and improve unit economics.

It added that manufacturers that scale production efficiently and integrate Level 4 autonomy effectively could unlock significant profitability as adoption expands.

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