iPhone Strength Drives Market Share Gains

Counterpoint Research noted on Friday that Apple posted record iPhone revenues in the March quarter, supported by strong global demand for the iPhone 17 series.

The firm highlighted Apple's supply chain resilience, which allowed it to absorb rising component costs and maintain price stability while competitors raised prices.

This pricing advantage, along with growth in Greater China and emerging markets, helped Apple consolidate market share.

Counterpoint expects iPhone share to continue rising through 2026 and 2027.

Mac And Devices Expand Ecosystem Growth

Counterpoint Research said Apple outperformed the broader PC market, driven by growth in its Mac segment, particularly the MacBook Neo.

The firm noted that Apple's move into a more affordable price segment expanded its addressable market, especially among students and creators, supporting long-term customer value.

It also highlighted growth across iPad, Watch, and AirPods, with wearables benefiting from a broader product portfolio and improved supply. At the same time, iPad demand continued to be driven by upgrade cycles and new users in emerging markets.

Services And AI Base Support Long-Term Outlook

Counterpoint Research said Apple's services business reached an all-time high, supported by a growing installed base of AI-ready devices.

The firm noted that while memory costs are rising across the industry, Apple remains relatively well-positioned on supply but faces constraints in advanced chip availability.

It added that increasing competition from Android devices may push more premium offerings into Apple's territory, but expects Apple's strong brand and ecosystem to support continued share gains and multi-year services growth.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $311.03. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (May 1)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (May 1) Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $253.00) (May 1)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $253.00) (May 1) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $310.00) (May 1)

Apple Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Apple is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting just below the $288.62 high, which is consistent with buyers staying in control of the longer trend. The stock is trading 7.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.9% above its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish for both short-term and intermediate trend structure.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to upward momentum staying intact. When MACD holds above the signal line, it typically reflects buyers maintaining the initiative rather than fading rallies.

The stock is up 33.45% over the past 12 months, a run that fits with the broader "buy-the-dip" behavior in mega-cap technology. With the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA (a golden-cross backdrop that formed in September 2025), the longer-term trend bias remains constructive unless price starts losing key levels.

Key Resistance : $288.50 — a spot where rallies have recently stalled near the highs.

: $288.50 — a spot where rallies have recently stalled near the highs. Key Support: $246.00 — an area where demand has previously shown up on pullbacks.

Price Action

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were up 5.26% at $285.62 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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