Strong Cloud And AI Momentum

Slowinski said Microsoft delivered a strong fiscal third-quarter performance that addressed key investor concerns, particularly around Azure growth and AI monetization.

He noted that Azure grew 39% in constant currency, exceeding guidance, while Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud growth accelerated, supported by more than 20 million Copilot seats, up 5 million sequentially.

He added that this reflects increasing capacity allocation toward first-party workloads, translating into AI monetization at scale.

Microsoft Outlook And Evolving AI Monetization

Slowinski said management signaled modest acceleration in the second half of calendar 2026, with guidance implying Azure could exit the fiscal year above 40% growth.

He highlighted continued momentum in Copilot adoption, with expectations for further sequential increases in seat additions.

He also pointed to the introduction of consumption-based pricing models, including GitHub Copilot and elements of the upcoming E7 suite, as a positive shift that should help accelerate AI revenue generation beyond traditional seat-based pricing.

Capex, Investments And Financial Dynamics

Slowinski said Microsoft's capital expenditure outlook of $190 billion for calendar 2026 remains a key point of investor debate, with spending expected to ramp significantly in the second half.

He noted that this level of investment aligns with broader hyperscaler trends as companies compete for data center capacity amid persistent compute constraints.

He added that while free cash flow is under pressure, management continues to emphasize that long-term investments in data centers and chips are expected to generate strong returns and cash flows.

Microsoft Technical Analysis

Microsoft is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($356.28 to $555.45), which lines up with a longer-term cooling phase after last year's highs. The stock is trading 0.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 5.4% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to short-term support holding while the intermediate trend still needs repair.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is above its signal line, with a positive histogram, suggesting upside momentum is improving despite Thursday's pullback. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means recent price action is still stronger than the prior trend baseline.

The stock is up 2.31% over the past 12 months, which fits a "choppy but not broken" longer-term picture rather than a clean uptrend. The death cross that formed in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still hangs over the chart, keeping longer-term trend followers cautious until the stock can reclaim more of its longer moving averages.

Key Resistance : $413.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $413.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $356.50 — a floor near the 52-week low zone where buyers have shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $4.23 (Up from $3.65 YoY)

: $4.23 (Up from $3.65 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $87.56 Billion (Up from $76.44 Billion YoY)

: $87.56 Billion (Up from $76.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $551.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $510.00) (April 30)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $510.00) (April 30) Guggenheim : Buy (Maintains Target to $586.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $586.00) (April 30) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $545.00) (April 30)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MSFT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Microsoft Price Action

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were down 5.24% at $402.23 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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