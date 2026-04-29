Palantir's AI Moment: Why Analysts Predict An 11th Straight Quarter Of Growth

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) continues to draw mixed but largely constructive analyst views ahead of earnings, with strong growth expectations balanced against valuation concerns.

Baird: Strong Growth Momentum And Upside Potential

Baird reiterated an Outperform rating and a $200 price forecast, expecting Palantir to deliver another strong quarter with revenue growth accelerating for the 11th straight period.

The firm pointed to robust momentum across both U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government segments and projected free cash flow of $5.76 billion by 2027, with upside to $7.5 billion.

Baird also expects estimates for 2026 and 2027 to move higher. He views the recent stock consolidation as a buying opportunity, noting that Palantir is growing into its valuation despite its high P/E ratio.

Citi: Demand Strength Intact Despite Target Cut

Citi analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating while lowering the price forecast to $210 from $260, citing broader multiple compression in software stocks.

He highlighted continued strength in U.S. government contracts and commercial demand, including deals with agencies such as the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as traction with international clients such as Airbus and Stellantis.

Citi expects Palantir to post another quarter of growth and continues to view the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI adoption.

Market View: Valuation And Ownership Trends In Focus

Analysts broadly maintain a moderate buy consensus with an average forecast near $194, even as the stock faces valuation concerns following a sharp rally.

Shares came under pressure after Citi cut its forecast, and the company has also seen insider selling of more than 1 million shares in recent months. At the same time, institutional investors such as Norges Bank, Vanguard, and State Street increased their holdings.

Market participants continue to weigh strong earnings growth—highlighted by recent results that beat estimates—against risks tied to high valuations, competition, and regulatory challenges in Europe and the U.K.

Technical Analysis

Palantir is trading in the lower half of its 52-week range after failing to hold the March swing high, suggesting the market has been selling rallies. The stock is 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.9% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bearish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving average structure is also a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer trend backdrop cautious. At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is above its signal line, suggesting downside momentum may be easing even as price remains pressured.

On a longer lens, the stock is up 18.32% over the past 12 months, which shows the bigger trend hasn't fully broken despite the pullback from the November 2025 peak. With the recent swing low set in April, traders are watching whether this area becomes a base—or whether the stock starts making fresh lower lows.

Key Resistance : $162.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have struggled to keep traction.

: $162.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have struggled to keep traction. Key Support: $136.50 — a near-term floor where buyers have recently shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Palantir Technologies Stock is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 27 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY)

: 27 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY)

: $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 224.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 2.83% at $137.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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