Semiconductors Over Software: Why This Analyst Is Betting On Chips

Analysts say strong AI-driven earnings are supporting tech stocks, but diverging trends between semiconductors and software are creating a more nuanced market outlook.

Earnings Strength and AI Demand Anchor Tech

Trivariate Research's Adam Parker told CNBC on Monday that robust earnings growth—especially in semiconductors—is underpinning the broader market.

Parker added that even if those forecasts moderate, earnings strength should help limit downside risk.

Similarly, Wedbush's Dan Ives said his Asia checks made him "incrementally more bullish," highlighting strong demand across chip supply chains and noting that the AI buildout shows no signs of slowing, with "no immediate supply risks."

Diverging Views on Semiconductors

Parker maintained a preference for semiconductors, calling them his "North Star" due to their earnings power and central role in the multi-year AI buildout, which he does not view as a bubble.

In contrast, BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky warned that semiconductor stocks look overheated after a strong run, noting they are trading about 17% above their 50-day moving averages and showing "too much cheer," which could lead to a near-term pullback.

Software Outlook Split Between Risk and Rebound

Parker said software is "structurally in trouble," citing high obsolescence risk, pressure on valuations, and sharper declines for companies that miss expectations.

However, Krinsky said software still has upside and continues to show momentum, while Ives pointed to a rebound in the sector, calling the earlier sell-off "the most disconnected" he has seen.

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