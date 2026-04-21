JPMorgan Sees Shopify Growth Holding Up Across Multiple Channels Ahead Of Q1

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 5.

The company is likely to report its GMV (gross merchandize value) and gross profits ahead of the guidance, according to JPMorgan.

The Shopify Analyst: Analyst Bryan Smilek reiterated an Overweight rating and price target of $150.

The Shopify Thesis: The company is likely to report GMV growth of 32% year-on-year and gross profit dollar growth of 29% year-on-year for the first quarter, Smilek said in the note.

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Despite the recent rally in Shopify's stock, it is down by 19% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4% during the same period, the analyst stated. He added that there are investor concerns around:

AI disruption risk

Mixed third-party data

GMV growth trajectory

Gross profit dollar growth

Free cash flow margins

Smilek mentioned that Shopify's GMV growth and gross profit dollar growth are likely to be supported by strength across:

SMB (small and medium business) cohorts

Upmarket and enterprise

Emerging channels, like POS (point of sale) and B2B (business to business)

Geographies

While there is concern around higher fuel prices weighing on consumer spending, "we believe macro trends remain healthy" and the company's exposure is minimal, with around 15% of GMV cross border trade, of which about 50% involves U.S. inbound or outbound, the analyst stated.

He added that third-party data suggest sequential acceleration in:

US CNP (card not present) transaction growth to 9% year-on-year, 8% in the previous quarter.

Website visits and unique visitor trends

MAUs (monthly active users), DAUs (daily active users), and downloads

Smilek also projected 2026 GMV growth of 27% and gross profit dollar growth of 26%.

Although GMV growth and gross profit dollar growth are likely to decelerate through 2026, this is because of currency impact and less favorable comps, he said.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were down 0.61% at $134.32 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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