Why Wall Street Is Betting Big On Apple's New 'Hardware Guy' CEO

Ternus Drives AI and Hardware While Cook Maintains Continuity

Bryan Ma of IDC told CNBC on Tuesday that the incoming CEO, John Ternus, will address investor concerns about AI readiness with his "technical and—and engineering chops" to build products "all the way down to the silicon level."

Ma added that Ternus will play a "key role" as Apple rolls out its AI strategy and new devices.

He also said Tim Cook will remain influential as executive chairman, acting as "that diplomat" who can "help smooth out" negotiations, giving investors "the best of both worlds."

Transition Timing and Leadership Model in Focus

Gene Munster of Deepwater told CNBC on Tuesday that the move came "about two years earlier than what I was expecting," but emphasized it was long anticipated.

He said Cook managed Apple "almost like a president of a country, not a company," and credited Steve Jobs with giving Apple "the gift of transitions."

Munster said the shift will test Apple's ability to execute another smooth handoff while maintaining momentum.

Hardware Strategy and AI Execution Shape the Next Phase

Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson told CNBC on Tuesday that the transition is "good news," noting that Cook is stepping down amid strong performance, with "record iPhone sales" and a solid roadmap.

He highlighted that Ternus is "a hardware guy," signaling a focus on innovation in devices such as "glasses, rings, uh, folding phones," rather than competing heavily in AI model spending.

Luria said Apple can "sit back, let those guys compete" on frontier AI models and instead leverage them through its premium hardware ecosystem.

Munster and Ma both stressed that AI remains central: Munster described the transition as "the opportunity here" for Apple to prove "they get it."

At the same time, Ma said the company must deliver a compelling AI story and product roadmap to reassure investors.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.30% at $272.23 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Apple