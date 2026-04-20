Galaxy S26 Rescues Samsung In Brutal Smartphone Market

Delayed Launch Weighs on Early 2026 Sales

Samsung’s cumulative smartphone sales from Week 1 to Week 13 of 2026 declined 6% year over year, reflecting the later launch of the Galaxy S26 series. The delay also contributed to a double-digit annual decline before the new devices reached the market.

By Week 10, just ahead of the launch, weekly sales had dropped to their lowest level of the period and trailed 2025 trends, underscoring weakening demand. However, the rollout of the Galaxy S26 between March 8 and March 14 reversed the downturn, with volumes rebounding toward year-ago levels.

Galaxy S26 Drives Stronger-Than-Expected Uptake

The new series delivered a stronger initial boost than its predecessor. During the first three weeks post-launch, Samsung’s weekly smartphone sales shifted back into year-over-year growth.

Analyst Sujeong Lim said, “Cumulative Samsung smartphone sales during the first three weeks of the Galaxy S26 series launch were 4% higher than those of the Galaxy S25 series during the same period in 2025.”

She added, “In the U.S., the S26 series’ sales during this period were as much as 29% higher YoY compared to the S25 series, a strong initial performance despite the price increase, which raises expectations for the months ahead.”

Premium Segment Key in Challenging Market

Counterpoint said 2026 is shaping up to be a difficult year for the global smartphone market. Against that backdrop, the Galaxy S26 lineup—particularly the Ultra model—is expected to play a central role in stabilizing Samsung’s sales and margins while sustaining premium demand amid broader industry weakness.

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