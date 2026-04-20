$800 Billion AI Spending Drives Rally As Valuations Turn 'A Little Rich'

Sid Choraria of SC Marwar Capital said the market rally is being driven by AI investment and strong earnings growth, but cautioned that valuations are becoming "a little rich" as investors price in future gains.

AI Boom And Future-Focused Markets

Choraria told CNBC on Friday that investors should not "get caught up in the noise," noting that markets tend to look ahead despite geopolitical shocks.

He also pointed to rising interest around potential major IPOs such as Anthropic, SpaceX, and OpenAI, as well as global competition, as factors keeping investor focus on the AI theme.

Earnings Growth Supports Market Strength

He identified earnings growth as the second major driver, noting that S&P 500 companies generated about $2.1 trillion in profits last year and roughly $3 trillion in operating cash flow.

He compared this with about $1.2 trillion in profits in 2019 and around $600 billion in 2009, showing a sharp rise over time.

Choraria said that this growth justified investor optimism, with capital flowing into sectors like chips and oil, where earnings are expected to expand further, supported in part by strong bank profits.

Valuations Reflect High Expectations

Choraria said investors are paying a premium for this growth, pushing valuations higher. He noted that sectors such as semiconductor stocks have performed strongly as investors bet on future earnings.

Still, he agreed that valuations are now "a little rich," raising questions about how much future growth is already priced in.

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