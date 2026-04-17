Analyst Backs Enovis On Cash Flow Turnaround

The firm argued that while the stock has lagged over the past two years, execution on cash flow could unlock multiple expansion opportunities.

Shares currently trade at roughly 9x trailing earnings, including stock-based compensation, compared with about 15.5x for peers—highlighting persistent investor skepticism.

Stock Decline Driven By Growth Volatility And Cash Flow Concerns

The analyst attributed the stock's underperformance to uneven quarterly growth in U.S. hip and knee procedures, alongside concerns around FCF generation.

Management has guided to FCF conversion of about 25% in 2026, up from 10% in 2025. William Blair views this target as achievable, largely due to the anticipated decline in several cash-related charges seen in the prior year.

Conservative Growth Outlook Sets Lower Bar

On the top line, management has adopted a more cautious stance, projecting 4%–6% underlying revenue growth for 2026. This marks a step down from the 6%+ growth expectations previously set for 2024 and 2025.

William Blair forecasts 5.2% underlying sales growth for 2026, aligning with the company's reset expectations.

Arvis Relaunch And Market Share Opportunity

A key incremental driver is the relaunch of the Arvis augmented reality surgical guidance system for knee replacements.

The platform is positioned as a cost-effective and flexible alternative to robotic systems, particularly appealing to ambulatory surgery centers. The analyst also sees an opportunity for the orthopedic implant maker to gain share amid ongoing transitions among larger competitors.

Quarterly Results Highlight Mixed Performance

In the fourth quarter, Enovis reported net sales of $576 million, up 3% on a reported basis and 2% organically.

The Global Reconstructive segment drove growth, while Prevention & Recovery remained stable.

Recon sales rose 7% reported (3% organic), while P&R declined 1% reported and was flat organically.

The company posted a net loss of $519 million, largely due to a $501 million non-cash goodwill impairment.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $112 million, with adjusted EPS of 95 cents.

2026 Outlook Signals Steady Improvement

For 2026, Enovis expects revenue of $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion, implying 4%–6% organic growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $425 million to $435 million, with adjusted EPS in the range of $3.52 to $3.73.

ENOV Stock Price Activity: Enovis shares were up 6.51% at $26.84 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock