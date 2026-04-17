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April 17, 2026 12:40 PM 2 min read

4 Internet Stocks You Shouldn't Ignore In The AI Era

Internet and media stocks remain well positioned for long-term growth, with BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones on Friday highlighting strong fundamentals across key players despite evolving risks from AI and autonomous vehicles.

Alphabet

He believes ongoing AI investments may weigh on margins in the near term but will strengthen its competitive position across Search, YouTube, and Cloud.

He views Alphabet as a long-term AI winner with strong monetization potential and expects valuation upside, using a 30x multiple on 2027 earnings to support a $390 price forecast.

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.80% at $338.71 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Amazon

He points to faster delivery and logistics investments in retail, strong positioning in cloud through AWS, and growing strength in advertising. He values the stock at $320 using a combined valuation approach based on earnings and operating performance.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 1.50% at $253.45 at the time of publication on Friday.

DoorDash

He expects continued margin improvement and market share gains to support the stock, assigning a $275 price forecast based on a premium valuation that reflects consistent performance.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 2.87% at $184.47 at the time of publication on Friday.

Uber Technologies

He highlights growth in its mobility and delivery segments, along with increasing adoption of its membership program, as key drivers. He also expects steady margin expansion and strong cash flow, valuing the stock at $108 based on its projected earnings multiple.

UBER Price Action: Uber Technologies shares were up 1.11% at $77.33 at the time of publication on Friday.

Photo by Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock

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