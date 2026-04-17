Abbott Laboratories Sales Growth Outlook 'Leaves Room For Upside': Analyst

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose in early trading on Friday, after tanking around 6% on Thursday following the company's first-quarter results.

The company reported its quarterly results largely in line with expectations after including the positive currency impact. Management's 2026 sales growth outlook reflects a boost from the Exact Sciences acquisition. However, at least one analyst expects “softness in a few segments.”

The Abbott Laboratories Analyst: BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $131.

The Abbott Laboratories Thesis: Management held their 2026 sales growth at 6.5%-7.5% despite the boost from the faster-growing Exact Sciences business, Thibault said in the note.

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The sales growth outlook reflects lower expectations for the Respiratory, CGM, and Structural Heart businesses, she added.

Abbott Laboratories lowered its 2026 projection for adjusted earnings to $5.38-$5.58 per share, which includes a dilution of 20 cents per share related to the Exact Sciences acquisition, versus its prior forecast of $5.55-$5.80 per share, the analyst said. This outlook includes a favorable currency impact of around 1%, she further mentioned.

For the second quarter, management guided to adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.31 per share, with neutral currency impact.

Management expects sales growth to accelerate in the back half of the year, "pointing to solid Nutrition recovery, accelerating growth in Electrophysiology and Core Lab, sustained strength across much of Devices and Est. Pharma, and the integration of Cancer Dx," Thibault wrote.

The Libre business underperformed in the first quarter, due to tough comps. However, Abbott expects sales growth to return to double-digits in the second quarter, the analyst said.

Thibault cited the large total addressable market, expectations of CMS expansion, and the glucose-ketone sensor that is expected to hit the market in the second half.

"While there is room for improvement in key businesses, we think the overall Q1 result was solid across much of the portfolio and that the sales outlook leaves room for upside from product launches, the deal integration, and reimbursement catalysts," she wrote in the note.

ABT Price Action: Shares of Abbott Laboratories had risen by 1.40% to $96.82 at the time of publication on Friday.

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