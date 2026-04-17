JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, on Thursday, downgraded Qualcomm from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $185 to $140.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to go a lot higher.

Lending support to her choice, TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge, on Thursday, reiterated Amazon.com with a Buy rating and maintained a $300 price target.

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Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

After the closing bell on Thursday, Netflix reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The company issued a weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $12.25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 76 cents per share.

Price Action:

Qualcomm shares rose 1.1% to close at $134.47 on Thursday.

Amazon shares gained 0.5% to settle at $249.70 during the session.

Netflix shares gained 0.1% to settle at $107.79 during the session.

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