And the bullish signal isn't coming from chip demand alone. It's coming from the companies building around it.

The Real Signal Is In The Supply Chain

BNP's latest Asia hardware initiations highlight a key layer of the AI ecosystem—ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) like Wiwynn, Accton, Hon Hai, Wistron, and Quanta, which assemble and test AI server racks before they reach hyperscalers.

That matters for Nvidia for a simple reason.

"Nvidia recognises revenue when it ships GPU's chips into its ODM partners," the analysts note—not when the finished servers are delivered.

In other words, Nvidia's revenue engine sits earlier in the chain.

Nvidia GB300 Ramp Reinforces The Bull Case

BNP's checks point to a key development: "GB300 server-rack production is ramping up smoothly."

That's a strong read-through.

It suggests supply-side bottlenecks are easing just as demand from hyperscalers remains firm—supporting continued momentum across the AI stack.

The firm also notes improving trends across ODMs, with "momentum… returning with monthly sales accelerating y/y."

BNP Paribas predicts Nvidia’s stock to rise to $270, implying a gain of almost 40% from current levels.

Timing May Shift—But Demand Hasn't

There is some nuance.

BNP flags that the next-generation Vera-Rubin platform could see a slower initial ramp, with limited trial production late next year and more meaningful contribution in 2027.

But importantly, "we don't see any meaningful potential impact… for NVDA cadence."

Why? Because Nvidia continues shipping into ODM partners regardless of final deployment timing.

The Bigger Picture

The takeaway is straightforward.

Demand remains strong. Supply is catching up. And the ecosystem around Nvidia is moving in sync again.

Or as BNP puts it—the AI party isn't over yet.

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