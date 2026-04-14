Why Is Ford Motor Stock Gaining Today?

Optimism grew around the company's earnings outlook, supported by expectations of stronger execution and margin expansion.

UBS analyst Joseph Spak upgrades the stock from Neutral to Buy and maintains the price forecast of $15, citing a clear earnings growth trajectory.

The analyst said the firm sees a credible path for Ford to generate more than $2 earnings per share by 2027. He noted UBS estimates EPS at $2.08, roughly 17% above broader market consensus expectations.

Beyond 2027, he expects Ford to progress toward $3 in EPS driven by product and strategy shifts.

Spak added that a lenient U.S. regulatory backdrop and pragmatic EV approach support long-term profitability expansion.

He also highlighted opportunities in battery energy storage systems and higher-margin Pro software initiatives.

The analyst said shares faced pressure due to concerns over gasoline and aluminum prices in recent months.

However, Spak believes those concerns are overstated, noting aluminum costs are hedged and unlikely to impact 2026. He said the market is pricing in 2027 EPS of $1.73, about 16% below UBS forecasts.

He added investors are underestimating how temporary headwinds could fade in late 2026 and beyond.

In a separate note, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintains a Neutral rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $15 to $13.

F price Action: Ford Motor shares are trading higher by 3.62% to $12.60 at last check Tuesday.

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