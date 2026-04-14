Counterpoint Research says Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is transforming memory from a supporting component into a core driver of AI performance, as demand surges across the entire infrastructure stack.

Memory Moves To The Center Of AI

Counterpoint noted on Tuesday that AI is reshaping memory's role from passive hardware to a critical part of the solution stack.

As AI models grow in size and complexity, they increasingly depend on faster data access and higher capacity, pushing memory technologies like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) to the forefront of AI systems.

Expanding Portfolio Across AI Infrastructure

Micron is advancing multiple products to support different layers of AI infrastructure.

Its latest innovations include HBM4, Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module 2 (SOCAMM2), and Peripheral Component Interconnect Express Generation 6 Solid-State Drives (PCIe Gen6 SSDs), all designed to improve bandwidth, capacity, and data movement.

Counterpoint highlighted that Micron is aligning each product to specific workloads, from high-speed compute memory to scalable capacity and storage.

Power Efficiency Emerges As Key Bottleneck

Counterpoint identified energy consumption as the biggest constraint in scaling AI.

Micron is addressing this by improving efficiency across its portfolio, with gains such as 30%+ efficiency in HBM3E, about 20% generation-over-generation improvement in HBM4, SOCAMM2 using roughly one-third the power of Double Data Rate 5 Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DDR5), and PCIe Gen6 SSDs delivering up to 2x performance per watt.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $18.92 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $18.92 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.48 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.48 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 20.1x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $517.08. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $535.00) (April 8)

: Buy (Raises Target to $535.00) (April 8) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $550.00) (March 19)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 7.05% at $456.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $471.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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